JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
