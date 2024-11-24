Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Price

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.9 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.