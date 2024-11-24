Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,561,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $232,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $4,211,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $9,280,077.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,337,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,805,654.75. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,109,047 shares of company stock worth $89,483,556. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.