Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.