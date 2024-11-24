M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 383 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

