Macquarie Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $150.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.66.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

