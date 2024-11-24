Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 2,720,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,786,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 40.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

