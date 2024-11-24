Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Energizer by 220.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 384,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

