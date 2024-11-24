Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $5,301,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at $72,391,964.61. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

