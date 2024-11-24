Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 15.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

