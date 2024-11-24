Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

MRNA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

