Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,814,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 284,197 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $41,467,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 105.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

