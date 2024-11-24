Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in UGI by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 578,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

