Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

