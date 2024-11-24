Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 73.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Timken by 6.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The Timken Company has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Timken

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.