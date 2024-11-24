Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

