Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $966.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

