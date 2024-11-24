National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

