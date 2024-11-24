Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 6,467 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Natera by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after buying an additional 246,246 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,324,409.37. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $6,325,804. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

