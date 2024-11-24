Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 69.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

