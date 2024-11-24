Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

