Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 1.2 %

BCPC opened at $182.44 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average is $166.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

