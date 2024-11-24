Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,986,000 after purchasing an additional 624,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,234,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

