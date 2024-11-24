Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,894 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

