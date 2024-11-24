Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $38.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 82,448 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

