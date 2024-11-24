Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBH opened at $10.67 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

