NewHold Investment Corp. II Receives Notice of Delinquency from Nasdaq – Shares Await Compliance Plan**

Get alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol NHICU, was recently served an expected delinquency notification by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The notice, dated November 21, 2024, highlighted that the company, currently operating as Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., had failed to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). This development stemmed from the delayed submission of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The delay in filing the Quarterly Report was attributed to an internal investigation concerning the company’s sales practices that affected revenue recognition and other operational metrics. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) mandates timely submission of all necessary periodic financial reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite this notice, the company’s listing remains unaffected on Nasdaq for now.

Nasdaq has instructed NewHold Investment Corp. II to produce a compliance plan within 60 days of receipt of the notification, or by January 20, 2025, outlining steps to restore conformity with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. If endorsed, Nasdaq might grant an extension of up to 180 days beyond the extended filing deadline under Rule 12b-25, providing a window until May 19, 2025, to achieve compliance.

The company has assured stakeholders of its dedication to promptly file the Quarterly Report, aiming to fulfill its obligations at the soonest possible juncture.

In a separate disclosure on November 22, 2024, the Company published a press release fulfilling the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b) to announce the receipt of the notice. The press release’s detailed contents can be referenced in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the regulatory filing.

It’s essential to note that the contents shared under this press release and Exhibit 99.1 are not considered “filed” per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, they do not incur the liabilities stated in that section nor are they merged by reference into any past or future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specified by explicit reference in such filings.

Investors are reminded that this form contains forward-looking statements within the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, aiming to benefit from the safe harbor provisions. These statements focus on the timing of the Quarterly Report filing and plans to regain alignment with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. As with any forward-looking statements, actual outcomes may diverge significantly due to various risks and uncertainties outlined in the company’s previous filings with the SEC.

The company does not intend to communicate any updates to these forward-looking statements in this report unless instructed by applicable law or as necessitated by future developments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewHold Investment Corp. II’s 8K filing here.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

See Also