NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $175.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $125,545,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

