P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

