Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 9,118 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 257,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

