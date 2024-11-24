Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 2,089 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 596.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,414 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.20.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $421.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.73 and a 12-month high of $422.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

