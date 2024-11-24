Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 295 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Novanta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 38.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NOVT opened at $169.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.35 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $200,479.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,729,608.55. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,686 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

