Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 63 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,750.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,597.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,586.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,342.66 and a 12 month high of $1,751.35.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

