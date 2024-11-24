Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 9,322 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,280 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 398,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $26.88 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

