Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,278. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.