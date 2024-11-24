Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 72.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Raymond James by 15,780.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Raymond James by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Raymond James stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $165.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

