Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $406,583,028.18. The trade was a 20.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

