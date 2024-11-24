Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 134.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,502,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 814,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,502,000 after buying an additional 286,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,775,000 after buying an additional 259,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $1,604,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.16. This represents a 55.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.