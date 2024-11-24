Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 133.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.80 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

