Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,572 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.30 and a 52-week high of $230.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

