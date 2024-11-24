Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Hershey stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

