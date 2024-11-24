Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,802 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,946.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $210.16 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

