Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $17,465,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $251.49 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

