Paul Mahon Sells 146,826 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 146,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$7,323,842.39.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.55.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
