Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,820.35. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

