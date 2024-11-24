Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) and Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Financial Survey

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) and Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pharming Group and Disc Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Disc Medicine 0 0 9 1 3.10

Disc Medicine has a consensus price target of $85.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Disc Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Disc Medicine is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pharming Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.7% of Disc Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Disc Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and Disc Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $245.32 million N/A -$10.55 million ($0.02) -37.53 Disc Medicine N/A N/A -$76.43 million ($3.98) -16.32

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disc Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Disc Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -6.09% -7.65% -3.82% Disc Medicine N/A -25.24% -23.96%

Summary

Disc Medicine beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its pipeline includes bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria, X-linked protoporphyria, and diamond-blackfan anemia; DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia of myelofibrosis, and anemia of chronic kidney disease; and DISC-3405 for the treatment of polycythemia vera, and other hematologic disorders. The company’s preclinical programs include DISC-0998, for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory diseases. Disc Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

