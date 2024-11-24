Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.02. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 266,358 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $638.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

