PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.02% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $157.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $157.78. The company has a market cap of $355.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

