PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,143 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

