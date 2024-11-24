PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.